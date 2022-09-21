Head-To-Head Review: AppHarvest (APPH) vs. The Competition

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.24 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AppHarvest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s competitors have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 184.65%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 94.36%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AppHarvest competitors beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

