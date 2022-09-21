Head to Head Review: OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) vs. Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Triple P and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.00%. Given OMNIQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Triple P.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.60 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.36

This table compares Triple P and OMNIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMNIQ.

Risk and Volatility

Triple P has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95%

Summary

Triple P beats OMNIQ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

(Get Rating)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

