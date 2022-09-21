Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Head-To-Head Review

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qutoutiao and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 4 8 1 2.77

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 155.65%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87% Health Catalyst -54.64% -18.31% -11.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qutoutiao and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Qutoutiao and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.08 Health Catalyst $241.93 million 2.29 -$153.21 million ($2.92) -3.47

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Qutoutiao on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

