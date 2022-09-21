Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €71.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($72.45) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €61.54 ($62.80) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

