Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

