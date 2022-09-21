HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 67557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

HP Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.