Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 73,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Hudson Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.



