IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $483.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

IDXX opened at $338.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $689.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.76 and a 200 day moving average of $410.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

