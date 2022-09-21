IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
