IHI Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for IHI in a report issued on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IHI’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 5.04%.

IHI Stock Performance

IHI Company Profile

OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. IHI has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

