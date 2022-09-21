ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 3,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

