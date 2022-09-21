Innova Wealth Partners Has $349,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

JNJ opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

