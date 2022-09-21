Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Trading Up 14.3%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 15,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 23,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

