Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.60 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.15). Approximately 4,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 59,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which facilitate the automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.