inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 22,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 62,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

