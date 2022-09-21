Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $42.35. 15,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 80,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

