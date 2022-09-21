Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading Down 1.5%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 62,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 46,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000.

