Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PBUS opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

