Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.