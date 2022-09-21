Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,035 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 290 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,112,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.31.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
