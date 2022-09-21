Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,002 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 349% compared to the average volume of 1,115 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VYM opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter.

