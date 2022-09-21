Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,306 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 6,395 put options.

MetLife Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

