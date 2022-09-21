ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Trading Down 6.4%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.44. Approximately 74,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 183,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.

ioneer Stock Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.41.

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.