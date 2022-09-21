IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.57. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

