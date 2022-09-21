Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

