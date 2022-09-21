iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 1,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.03% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

