iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DGRO opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

