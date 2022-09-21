iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,199 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,667% compared to the typical volume of 464 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after buying an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.