iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Shares Up 0%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.39. 174,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 921,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.