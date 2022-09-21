iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 389.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,770 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
