iShares International Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,239% compared to the typical volume of 634 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDV stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.