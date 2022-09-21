iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,208 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $108.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

