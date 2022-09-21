iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Shares Down 1.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.53 and last traded at $42.73. 2,277,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,117,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09.

