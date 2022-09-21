iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IWD opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

