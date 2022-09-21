iShares Select Dividend ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,407 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 725 call options.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DVY opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

