Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.94

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.01. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 882,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 450,461 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 682.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 369,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,215,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

