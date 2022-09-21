Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 51,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average daily volume of 3,258 call options.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.