Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 51,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average daily volume of 3,258 call options.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.