Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 51,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average daily volume of 3,258 call options.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.
Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.