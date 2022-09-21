ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Denise Cockrem Purchases 4,534 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Denise Cockrem acquired 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34).

ITM Power Stock Performance

LON ITM opened at GBX 109.95 ($1.33) on Wednesday. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 105.25 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of £674.17 million and a PE ratio of -19.29.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.