J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.91 and a 200 day moving average of $381.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.76.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

