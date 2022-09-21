J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 91 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SHW opened at $218.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

