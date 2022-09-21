J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Twilio by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,893 shares of company stock worth $1,087,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

