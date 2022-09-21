J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,544 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

