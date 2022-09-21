J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,028 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

