J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ROK opened at $236.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

