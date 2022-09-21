J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

SWKS opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

