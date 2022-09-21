J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,386 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

NYSE BHP opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

