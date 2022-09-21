Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.78% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

