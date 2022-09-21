JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. 65,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 215,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

Featured Articles

