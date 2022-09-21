Jeanna Steele Sells 799 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 319 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $10,485.53.

RUN opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $516,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

