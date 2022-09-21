Jeanna Steele Sells 835 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 319 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $10,485.53.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $516,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

